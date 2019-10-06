|
Catherine M. Van Vorce
Catherine M. Van Vorce, 97, a former long-time resident of Sylvania, OH, and currently of Oxford, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born December 12, 1921, in Sameria, Michigan, to parents Edwin and Dorothy (Smith) Osgood. Catherine was a long and active member of the Sylvania First United Methodist Church, where she served as Leader for both the W.S.C.S. and Ladies Circle. She was proud to have been awarded the "Valiant Lady Award" from the Church Women United. Catherine was a member of and served as Worthy Matron of the Sylvania Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, and watching professional football, basketball, and tennis.
Catherine is survived by her daughters Catherine (John) Horner, Barbara Nuss, and Karen (William) Carr; son V. Paul (Susan) Van Vorce Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Victor P. Van Vorce Sr.; and son in law Robert Nuss.
Catherine's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service at the Sylvania First United Methodist Church, 7000 Erie St. Sylvania, OH, Saturday, October 12th at 11 AM, where family and friends may gather one-hour prior.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Catherine's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Sylvania First United Methodist Church or the Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL. 32162.
Professional services provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, 43560, where online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 6, 2019