Cathleen J. Meiers, loving wife, mother, grandmother and companion passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 75. She had previously owned her own office supply store. Cathleen was married to Frederick Meiers I until his passing in 1973. She then met her companion Robert Zimmerman in 1981. She received her GED later in life and was very proud.



Cathleen is survived by her children Debbie, Tami (David) Rahn, Fritz (Heidi), and Rob Meiers; grandchildren Dekota, Amanda, Reuben, Sarah, Tyler, and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is longtime companion Robert Zimmerman and extended family members Jodi, Mike, Kathy, and Chris, as well as her loving cousin Terri Smith and other friends.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. where the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Toledo Humane Society or to .



Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019