Cathrine Jean Wright
Cathrine J. Wright, 63, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. She was born on September 3, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas and Rita Scherer. Cathrine was a graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School and worked as a price book manager for True North Energy. Cathrine loved spending time with family, especially playing with her grandkids. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and painted many ceramic pieces. She will be dearly missed.
Cathrine is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Harry Douglas Wright; children, Lee (Lauren) Wright, Steven Wright, and Timothy (Nicole) Wright; grandchildren, Elise, Jackson, Megan, Carson, Ashley, Andrew, and Kyle; and her siblings, Mike Scherer, Rita (Chuck) Miller, Chris (Steve) Weber, Joe (Debbie) Scherer, Herb (Carole) Scherer, and Jim (Kelly) Scherer. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Centre, 4001 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. from 11 a.m. to 3p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Cathrine's name to the .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020