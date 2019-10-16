|
Cathryn C. (Wehde) Descamps
Cathryn C. (Wehde) Descamps, 89, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 21, 1930 to Louis and Margaret (Berger) Wehde. Cathryn received her Master's in Education from Toledo University and taught for Eisenhower Jr. High School.
Cathryn was a member of Westgate Chapel. She was a selfless woman who took care of everyone. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Cathryn was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her joys.
Cathryn is survived by her children, Craig (Iris) Descamps, Robin (Michael) Failor, and Cheryl Descamps; grandchildren, Michael (Breanne) Failor, Landon Descamps, Allison (Dan) Black, Sarah (Michael) Stoll, and Katelyn Descamps; great-grandchildren, Madison Black, Elliot Failor, Kendall Black, Joshua Failor, Laney Black, Jacob Failor, and Grace Stoll; sisters, Ruth Shaffer and Liz (Cecil) Adkins; sister-in-law, Mary Wehde. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis; sister, Dorothy (John) Fotheringham; brother-in-law, Jack Shaffer.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Grace United Methodist Church, 601 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Those wishing to donate in memory of Cathryn may consider Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019