Cathy "Cass" Davis
1949 - 2020
Cathy "Cass" Davis passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 70 following a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Jim; stepdaughters, Erin and Kate; sister, Donna; nieces, Sunni and Laura; and cousins, EJ and Jimmie. Cass was preceded in death by our beloved son, Ian.

Cass was a pioneer, having been a TV producer and station manager's assistant for a local TV station, in her early 20's. She also owned her own business as a jeweler and as a booking agent for rock bands. Later in life, she enjoyed raising orchids and sharing time with her husband, family and friends, and was active on social media.

Cass will be dearly missed by her husband and extended family. Donations in her honor may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future, pending easing of the current pandemic restrictions.

Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
