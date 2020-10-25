Cathy Jenkins
06/20/1956 - 10/19/2020
Cathy Lynne Jenkins, age 64, of Toledo, passed away October 19, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Cathy was born June 20, 1956, in Lima to Dallas and Maria (Romero) Foster. She was employed as an Insurance Agent at Great Lakes Insurance Partners for 14 years.
Cathy was preceded by her parents and survived by her daughter, Shawna (Ryan) Wasielewski, daughter, Tiffany (Tony Bove) Jenkins, beloved, Steve Lauber and granddaughter, Holland Wasielewski; siblings, Marc (Theresa) Foster, Patrick Foster and Giselle (Tom) Denstedt.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3:30pm - 5:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419)473-0300.
Special Thank You to the Nurses on 7th floor at Flower Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to the American Cancer Society
in Cathy's memory.
