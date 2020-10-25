1/1
Cathy Jenkins
1956 - 2020
Cathy Jenkins

06/20/1956 - 10/19/2020

Cathy Lynne Jenkins, age 64, of Toledo, passed away October 19, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Cathy was born June 20, 1956, in Lima to Dallas and Maria (Romero) Foster. She was employed as an Insurance Agent at Great Lakes Insurance Partners for 14 years.

Cathy was preceded by her parents and survived by her daughter, Shawna (Ryan) Wasielewski, daughter, Tiffany (Tony Bove) Jenkins, beloved, Steve Lauber and granddaughter, Holland Wasielewski; siblings, Marc (Theresa) Foster, Patrick Foster and Giselle (Tom) Denstedt.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3:30pm - 5:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419)473-0300.

Special Thank You to the Nurses on 7th floor at Flower Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to the American Cancer Society in Cathy's memory.

Leave a special message for Cathy's family at:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dalene Porter
