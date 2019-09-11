|
|
Cathy S. Merrell
Cathy S. Merrell, 59, was born May 28, 1960 in Toledo, Ohio to Catherine Merrell and Henry L. Merrell. She departed this life Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo, Ohio. She was employed with Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) for over 15 years, along with other jobs such as the Lucas County Board of Elections and aiding senior citizens in everyday living. Cathy touched and enriched the lives of many people throughout her life. She will forever be remembered by her bright beautiful smile, uplifting laughter, and her helping heart.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Henry Merrell, and brother, Kenneth Merrell. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her sister, Karen Merrell; four daughters, Danita Merrell, Courtney, Heather, Melissa Roberts; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with great deal of other family and friends.
Services will be conducted on Thursday at 1 PM at Glass City Church of Christ (901 Hoag), preceded by the Wake at Noon. Burial, Woodlawn Cemetery. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 419-269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019