Cathy Wilson Cathy Wilson was called home on April 17, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Veronica Krumeich on July 29, 1948 and was a long time resident of the area. She was a proud graduate of St. Ursula Academy class of 1966 and then spent the next 30 years working for AT&T. After retirement, she launched a second career at Flower Hospital that lasted 21 years until her illness forced her to into retirement. She is survived and will be sorely missed by her husband, Bob; sons, Chris and Mike (Angie) along with her granddaughter, Riley and grandson, Jake. She is also survived by her brother, Kenny Krumeich and sister, Barb Krumeich. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly. But Cathy's life was not only about work and family. Her life was about friends. While some people accumulate things during their lifetime, Cathy's life was about friends. She started accumulating friends for life when she was in grade school, then through her high school years and work life. She was drawn to people and they were drawn to her; that was who Cathy was, a true friend who would always do anything for any one, her friends were always there for her as well. She lived a full and happy life with her friends and family. She had so many friends that it would be unfair to name them because the list would be so long and I would hate to forget anyone. Each of you need to know how important you were in her life. Cathy's family wants you all to know how very grateful we are to all of you for bringing such joy to her life. We would like to thank Dr. Richard Paat, Dr. Bradley Sachs, and special chemo nurse, Wendy Scheid for all their loving care and assistance during her long fight. Because we are living in this time of great health challenges, services for Cathy will be private but there will be a celebration of her life scheduled at a future date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.