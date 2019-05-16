Cecelia Peters



June 26, 1941 - May 3, 2019



Dr. Cecelia Calpurnia Selvey Peters passed away on Friday night, May 3, 2019 at her home in Oakland, California at the age of 77. A long-time resident of Toledo, she was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Edward and Yvonne (Newton) Selvey. After earning her Bachelor's degree from Howard University, she received her medical degree from Howard Medical School in 1967. She married William James Peters in Toledo in 1965, and they remained devoted to each other for 48 years until his death in 2013.



Dr. Peters practiced pediatric medicine for over forty years in Toledo, doctoring multiple generations of local families. As an active member of the Toledo medical community, she served on several boards, notably the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Dr. Peters was also a member of Zonta International and The Links, Inc.



Dr. Peters was preceded in death by her beloved husband William. She is survived by her three daughters, Celia Peters, Candace Peters, and Camille Peters (Lai-San Seto); step-daughter Dawn Lark; grandsons Henry William and Emory Cecil Seto-Peters; step-grandson Brandon Lark; four siblings, Edward Jr. (Barbara Jean), Robert, Barbara (Oliver Collins), and Hazel; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. We will all miss her ready sense of humor, her widson, her strength, and her love.



The family will receive visitors at Third Baptist Church, Toledo, OH, on Friday May 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM., followed by services at 2pm.



Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019