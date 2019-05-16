Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Third Baptist Church Toledo , OH View Map Service 2:00 PM Third Baptist Church Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Cecelia Peters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Cecelia Peters

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Dr. Cecelia Peters, a pediatrician whose practice of care for Toledo children spanned decades, died May 3 in her Oakland, Calif., home. She was 77.



She had non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver for several years, daughter Camille Peters said. Dr. Peters, formerly of Sylvania Township and West Toledo, moved to Oakland about three years ago to be near daughters Camille and Candace.



Dr. Peters retired about 2010. She had a longstanding private practice in West Toledo and saw patients in clinics, including the Cordelia Martin Health Center.



She wanted to protect children, her daughter Camille said, and "she liked solving problems.



"She really loved children and really had a connection with them," her daughter said. "She could be very firm, but I think she was good at setting boundaries for children, so they knew what they should be doing and not be doing.



"She was very practical and very funny and very kind. She told a lot of jokes," her daughter said. "I think that she enjoyed people in general.



"She loved people watching and enjoyed being around people," Ms. Peters said.



Dr. Peters belonged to Toledo chapters of the service groups the Links Inc., of which she'd been president, and Zonta International. She served two terms on the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and was a former board president.



She was a Toledo Symphony concert series subscriber and a supporter of the Toledo Museum of Art, where she had her children take classes.



"She loved music," her daughter said. "I remember especially when I was growing up we went to the Toledo Symphony a lot."



She was born June 26, 1941, in St. Louis to Yvonne and Edward Selvey.



"I remember her telling me she wanted to be a doctor since she was 12," her daughter said.



She was a graduate of Sumner High School and received a scholarship to Howard University in Washington, from which she received a bachelor's degree and, in 1967, a medical degree.



Her internship was at Riverside Hospital in Toledo. Her parents had moved to town several years earlier; she remained with an aunt and uncle in St. Louis in order to complete high school.



Besides long hours, Riverside interns were on call every third night, meaning overnight duty in the emergency room or the hospital itself.



"The responsibility is great," Dr. Peters told The Blade in 1967. "The feeling that you are one of the only two doctors in the hospital worries you."



Yet the training produced the intended result. Dr. Peters said then, "Once you see a disease you usually recognize it when you see it again. It builds your confidence."



She and William Peters, a schoolteacher who became a lawyer, married July 3, 1965. He died Nov. 7, 2013.



Surviving are her daughters, Celia Peters, Candace Peters, and Camille Peters; stepdaughter, Dawn Lark; brothers, Edward Selvey, Jr., and Robert Selvey; sisters, Barbara Selvey and Hazel Selvey; two grandsons, and a step-grandson.



Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Third Baptist Church, where the family will receive visitors after 1 p.m. Arrangements are by the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Museum of Art.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019