Cecelia "Ceil" Vetter



Cecelia "Ceil" Woityna Vetter, left this worldly place on May 19, 2019 at her home. She was born on a farm in Swanton, Ohio on September 13, 1922. She graduated from Swanton High School. From those humble beginnings she became a loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and an outstanding homemaker.



She started her working career at Riverside Hospital in the cafeteria, where she became friends with Audrey Eberly. It was then she decided to go to Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and become a nurse. After graduation she worked in the Labor and Delivery Room at Mercy Hospital for many years. It was Audrey who introduced her to the man she would marry, Raymond Vetter. They would celebrate 62 years together and raised 6 children.



She was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena and supported the church in many ways. She shared her faith with those in need and prayed many Rosaries helping anyone through tough times. She always had a Rosary close to her.



Growing up during the depression era had a profound impact on how she lived her life. She was a thrifty shopper and was composting and recycling things long before it was popular. She was always striving to make less of an impact on the environment. She along with her sisters had a huge garden at the family farm and would can tomatoes and pickles, giving away much of the harvested produce. Her knowledge of plants and the care they required was evident with the many beautiful flowers that circled her home. She was eager to share her knowledge with family and friends. Teaching grandkids how to duplicate her legendary pies, jams, soups and making cookies was one of her favorite pastimes. Her prepared dishes always brought special meaning to whatever meal they were being served at. She enjoyed playing golf and became the biggest fan of her grandchildren's many sporting events. She kept her mind sharp by keeping track of family schedules and watching Jeopardy.



Her life lessons and loving spirit will be carried on by her surviving children, Jackie (Brad), Jerry (Mary), Jeff, Jim (Mary Pat), and Tim (Cindy); daughter in-law, Sue Goetz; grandchildren, Kacey (Chris), Maggie (Dave), Colleen, Marty, Danny, Molly, Tommy, Nick and Samantha; brother, Ed (Dawn); sister, Stel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; son, Tom; sisters, Bertha Smalley, Dutchie Mack and brother, Jake along with many dear friends.



The family would like to thank those who were kind and helpful to her over the past few years, especially Mrs. Mary Scott, Mrs. Rita Mack, Marlene and Teri Gailor and the rest of her fellow parishioners.



The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00am Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4555 North Haven Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43612, where friends are invited to visit after 10:00am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider at contribution to St. Catherine of Siena Church or the Toledo Botanical Gardens. Condolences for Cecelia's family may be expressed online at



Published in The Blade from May 22 to May 23, 2019