Cecil E. Jones


1963 - 2020
Cecil E. Jones Obituary
Cecil E. Jones

Cecil E. Jones, 56, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home in Toledo. He was born March 17, 1963, in Lampasas, Texas. Cecil worked as a roofer for over 30 years. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Cecil enjoyed fishing and playing horseshoes.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi Pelton; seven children; seventeen grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine (Blake) Wolf; and sister, Pamela Nicely.

All services will be private at this time.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
