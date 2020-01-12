The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main St
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Cecilia Ann Lindsey


1956 - 2020
Cecilia Ann Lindsey Obituary
Cecilia Ann Lindsey

Cecilia Ann Lindsey, age 63, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Cecilia was born October 14, 1956 in Toledo to Franklin and Cecilia Kleeberger. She grew up on Toledo's east side and was a graduate of Whitney High School where she played basketball. Cecilia married her high school sweetheart, Phil Lindsey, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in 1974 and they were longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania. She attended Lourdes College and was employed by KCM Consultants. Cecilia was an avid sports fan, especially the Detroit Tigers, Lions, Pistons and Red Wings, and the Cleveland Browns. However, her most favorite teams to watch were the ones on which her grandkids played.

Cecilia is survived by her husband, Phil; children, Michael (Heather), Nicholas (Sarah), and Aaron; grandchildren, Logan, Carston, Morgan, Noah and Eli; siblings, Paul Kleeberger, Kathleen Root, Mark (Sue) Kleeberger, Philip (Linda) Kleeberger, Al (Terri) Kleeberger, Ray Kleeberger, and John (Karen) Kleeberger; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Mary Pat Kleeberger.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Dr. Richard Phinney and the Toledo Clinic for the compassionate care they provided.

Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary service at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Services will begin at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14th with 9:30 a.m. prayers followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St. Sylvania. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH, or to the . Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
