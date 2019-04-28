Cecilia C. Czerniak



Cecilia C. Czerniak, "Sally" to family and friends, age 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Rosary Care Center in the comfort of the care, prayers and love of her family and caregivers.



Cecilia was the second youngest of nine children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Leonard; parents, Kasmir and Caroline Zerucha; brothers, John (Catherine) Zerucha, James Zerucha and Frank (Phyllis) Zerucha; sisters, Sophie (Anthony) Zabrowski, Antoinette (Stanley) Carlton, Mary (Walter) Schodowski and Ann (Edmund) Rosinski; brother-in-law, Roman Stalka.



Cecilia met her best friend and love of her life, Leonard in 1951 and they were married in 1952. They were blessed with two daughters and enjoyed a happy life together. They traveled to Florida often and visited many other exciting destinations. Together they owned and operated Scott Park Television Sales and Service and opened N & W Hotdog Restaurant.



Cecilia had many and varied interests and talents from caring for wildlife, rescuing stray felines, to exercising her creativity in music, crafts, baking and cooking. She had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Cecilia shared the love of many kinds of music with her husband, especially German, Polka, Hawaiian, Elvis Presley and the Oldies. Cecilia was a gifted player of a double keyboard organ, never having a single music lesson. Her deepest interests remained with her family, her home and her beloved birds, rescue cats and Pomeranians. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, wife, caregiver and a fierce advocate with a tender heart.



She will be deeply missed by those who survive her; daughters, Diane (Jim) Parritt, Darlene Czerniak; sister, Joan Stalka; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will receive guests on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 12:30-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish, 4201 Heatherdowns. Prayers will begin in the Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m.



Because Cecilia had a profound love for all animals, the family requests memorials be made to: Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet or Nature's Nursery.



Cecilia's family is grateful for the warmth, kindness and caring nurses, aides and staff of Rosary Care Center and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



To leave condolences for Cecilia's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.



"Grace was in all her steps, Heaven in her eye, in every gesture dignity and love." -John Milton



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019