Celeste Adele Giantsos
1949-09-22 - 2020-02-29
Celeste Giantsos, age 70, of Sylvania Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 29, 2020, with her adoring family by her side. She was born to Anthony and Cleo (Eble) Constantino in Cleveland, Ohio.

After graduating from John Marshall High School and Bowling Green State University, Celeste worked for the May Company, LaSalle's, and Macy's Midwest in executive roles before starting a family with her husband Nick, whom loved her dearly and could drive her nuts in the way only a best friend can. She later became a youth educator with an unparalleled ability to inspire and relate to her students, often serving as their most trusted confidant, a trait that translated to all of Celeste's relationships. Celeste was a people person who genuinely cared about you and took a personal interest in your life.

Her most valued relationships were those with her family. Celeste was actively involved in everything her children did and was instrumental in their successes, which they loved nothing more than to share with her. Celeste's greatest joys in life came from being a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, active alumna of her beloved Delta Zeta Sorority, and instant best friend to everyone she met.

Celeste was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lola Volin. To cherish her memory, Celeste is survived by her devoted husband, Nick; her dear children, Natalie (Doug), Philip, Meredith (Javier); beloved niece, Adrienne; loving grandchildren, Nolan, Clayton, and Scarlett; and her extended Constantino and Giantsos families.

There will be a formal remembrance of Celeste's life on October 10, 2020. For details, please email RSVP@megplanning.com to reach the family.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
October 7, 2020
I knew Celeste as a HillView parent, her kindness, enthusiasm and dedication were an asset to all of the activities she participated in. You will be missed Celeste.
Jeane Swemba
Jeanenswemba
Friend
