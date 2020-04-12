|
Celeste C. Klatt
Celeste C. Klatt, age 84, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at the Franciscan Care Center in Sylvania surrounded by her family Saturday, April 4, 2020. Celeste was born to Leo and Laura (Spurgeon) LaCourse on February 6, 1936. She worked as a restaurant manager and most recently at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital in housekeeping. Celeste was a member of St. Ignatius Church. She loved playing Euchre and enjoyed going to the casino. She was a loving mother and will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Celeste is survived by her 6 children, Sue (Leon) McDaniel, Ken (Ginger) Klatt, Dale (Becky) Klatt, Angie (Jeff Mills) Klatt, Rick (Debby) Klatt, Mark (Lisa) Klatt; daughter-in-law, Pat Klatt; sister, Mary Helen Jacklin; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Warren in 2013; son, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Denise; grandchildren, Chloe Dawn and Jacob; great-grandson, Austin; and 10 siblings.
Arrangements are being handled by Freck Funeral Chapel. A Memorial Mass and Inurnment will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church later in the year, when we will be able to once again gather together.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020