In Memory
Mrs. Cenia M. Willis
4/22/37 - 12/30/17
Your Life was a Blessing.
Your Memory a Treasure.
You are Loved beyond Words, And Missed beyond Measure.
Thank you to those who continue to support our family with prayers, calls, visits and other expressions of kindness shown during and after her homegoing celebration.
Words truly cannot express how much our hearts were lifted!
Gratefully,
Nathan Sr., Nathan Jr., Charssie Willis and Family
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Apr. 28, 2019