The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Resources
Ceretha Jackson-Love


1930 - 2020
Ceretha Jackson-Love Obituary
Ceretha Jackson-Love

03/28/1930 - 04/08/2020

Ceretha Jackson-Love, received her wings to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020.

Born in Moro, Arkansas on March 28,1930, Ceretha was a Godfearing woman who loved the Lord and her family. She leaves her absolute cherished memories to her daughters, Gail (Virley) Jackson-Reed of Ypsilanti, MI, Angela (James) Freeman of Toledo, OH; sons, Alphonso Jackson of Toledo, OH, Steven Jackson of New York City, NY, Ronald Jackson of Toledo, OH; brother, Steve Dampeer of Chicago, IL; sisters, Shirley Dampeer of Jacksonville, AR, Joyce Dampeer-Skillern of Nacogdoches, TX, Reola Dampeer-Turner of Phoenix, AZ and Barbara Dampeer- Jackson of Moreno Valley, CA. 21 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She would also include The entire staff of The Glendale Assistant Living Facility and The Missionary Society of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church both of Toledo, OH.

Due to COVID-19 services are private.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
