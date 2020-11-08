Chad J. WahlChad J. Wahl, age 47, of Perrysburg, passed away with his brother by his side on November 4, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a multi-year battle with melanoma cancer. He was born June 8, 1973 in Oregon, OH to Robert and Janet (Binkley) Wahl. Chad was employed at Meijer in Maumee for 23 years and you could always see his smiling face while he hustled down the aisles stocking shelves and helping customers.Chad was often described as the happiest and sweetest soul and would always see the positive side of life. Chad truly enjoyed the simple things such as sharing a good meal, a good movie and an infectious laugh with his family. He especially enjoyed time with his cousins, Craig and Chris whom were described as his first brothers; and his nieces, Haven and Avery, whom he was so proud of.In addition to his grandparents, Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Wahl; aunt, Barbara Robinson; and cousins, Jennifer Binkley and Ryan Wahl. He is survived by his father, Robert Wahl; brother, Brian (Breanna) Wahl; nieces, Haven and Avery and too many loving aunts, uncles and cousins to list.The family would like to give special thanks to his Meijer family, Dr. Rex Mowat and staff at The Toledo Clinic, Dr. Kara Hertzfeld and staff at ProMedica and finally his special St. Luke's nurse, Courtney, who were all extremely supportive throughout his journey.Covid-19 may pray on the weak in body but Chad was strong in spirit, and for that he is forever victorious.Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of Chad's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of memorial contributions the family asks that you consider making a contribution to your local church.To leave a special message for Chad's family, please visit: