1/1
Chad J. Wahl
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad J. Wahl

Chad J. Wahl, age 47, of Perrysburg, passed away with his brother by his side on November 4, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a multi-year battle with melanoma cancer. He was born June 8, 1973 in Oregon, OH to Robert and Janet (Binkley) Wahl. Chad was employed at Meijer in Maumee for 23 years and you could always see his smiling face while he hustled down the aisles stocking shelves and helping customers.

Chad was often described as the happiest and sweetest soul and would always see the positive side of life. Chad truly enjoyed the simple things such as sharing a good meal, a good movie and an infectious laugh with his family. He especially enjoyed time with his cousins, Craig and Chris whom were described as his first brothers; and his nieces, Haven and Avery, whom he was so proud of.

In addition to his grandparents, Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Wahl; aunt, Barbara Robinson; and cousins, Jennifer Binkley and Ryan Wahl. He is survived by his father, Robert Wahl; brother, Brian (Breanna) Wahl; nieces, Haven and Avery and too many loving aunts, uncles and cousins to list.

The family would like to give special thanks to his Meijer family, Dr. Rex Mowat and staff at The Toledo Clinic, Dr. Kara Hertzfeld and staff at ProMedica and finally his special St. Luke's nurse, Courtney, who were all extremely supportive throughout his journey.

Covid-19 may pray on the weak in body but Chad was strong in spirit, and for that he is forever victorious.

Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of Chad's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of memorial contributions the family asks that you consider making a contribution to your local church.

To leave a special message for Chad's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 7, 2020
I enjoyed having Chad in my fourth grade at Fort Miami School. He was always pleasant and helpful. Condolences to his family and friends. Rick Sabo former teacher at Fort Miami
rick sabo
Teacher
November 6, 2020
To Chad's Family and Friends- Please accept my condolences. I worked with Chad for over twenty years and I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Chad was a genuinely nice person, good natured and hard working. He was very well liked by all of his co-workers at Meijer and his presence has been missed there by those he worked with and also by the many customers who have asked about him. I hope that his family and friends are able to find peace in happy memories of him. -- Jennifer Bixler
Jennifer Bixler
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved