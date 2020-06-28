Chad L. Metzger
1971 - 2020
Chad L. Metzger

Chad L. Metzger, 48, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born October 21, 1971, in Toledo. Chad had a career in computer aided drafting. He enjoyed fishing, going to his cabin in Michigan and hanging out with his family and friends. Most importantly he loved his dogs.

Survivors include his mother, Sue (Mike) DeMoe; brothers, Bill (Melissa) Metzger, Tom (Laine) Riggs and Jamey (Brittni) Riggs; maternal grandmother, Betty Kunke and paternal grandmother, Floyetta Metzger. He was preceded in death by his father, William Metzger.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, June 30th, from 3-7 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Due to COVID 19 regulations proper social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced. A brief service conducted by Rev. Bob Beebe will follow at 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to Chad's family at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
07:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Jamey Riggs
Family
