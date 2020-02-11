Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Burial
Following Services
North Oregon Cemetery
Resources
Chad M. Brice


1976 - 2020
Chad M. Brice Obituary
Chad M. Brice

Chad M. Brice, 43, of Oregon, died February 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 24, 1976, to John (Kathryn) Brice. Chad was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Toledo. Chad was a fork lift driver for Autoneum. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State University, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Flyers. Chad lived for his sons and they were the pride of his life.

Surviving are his children, Philip and Cameron; parents, John (Kathryn) Brice; brother, John (Lynn) Brice; nephew of Robert (Sharon) Anaszewicz; nieces and nephews, Caitlyn and Robert Brice; special friend, Jennifer Wilburn. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin (Mary) Brice and Robert (Melva) Anaszewicz.

Friends will be received in The Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 2-8 Wednesday where funeral service will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Beth Giller officiating. Burial will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Mark Lutheran Church or the family. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
