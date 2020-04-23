Chad Michael Vondran Chad Michael Vondran, 44, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1975, the son of Robert and Kathy Vondran. He graduated in 1994 from Lake High School, and went on to earning his Associate's Degree from Owens Community College in Perrysburg. He served in the United States Army from 1995-1998 and was honorably discharged. He then started his own business, Toledo Top Shelf Detailing. He enjoyed riding his Harley, playing hockey, and classic cars. His most favorite moments were spending time with his son. Survivors include his loving wife, Julie; son, Blaise; step-sons, Zackary and Kean; mother, Kathy; sister, Sara (Sean) Vondran; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Vondran. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. A special Thank You to Dr. Shellie & Nurses at Perrysburg Cancer Center, and at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.