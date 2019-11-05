|
|
Chandler J. Fisher
Chandler J. Fisher, age 20, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. He was born on February 23, 1999 to Brian Fisher and Melissa Marvicsin in Bellevue, Ohio. He attended Springfield High School and then obtained his Diploma from Townsend Community School. Chandler loved music, animals, and collecting gems and geodes. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chandler enjoyed spending time with his family and siblings. His sense of humor, spirit, loyalty and smile will be remembered and missed by anyone who encountered him.
Chandler is survived by his loving parents, Brian and Amanda Fisher; mother, Melissa Vickery; siblings, Brady, Sydney, Cally, Stone, Heavana, Kingston, Legend and Legacy; grandparents, Ralph and Wendy Fisher, Dean and Christine Schmucker and Suzanne Meyers; uncle, Sam Fisher; aunt, Sara Fisher; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider any organization helping addiction or recovery.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019