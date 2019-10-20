|
Charla J. Wilcox
Charla J. Wilcox, 63, of Toledo, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1955 to Clarence and Ruth (Lippert) Block in Toledo. Charla worked as a teller for 5/3 Bank. She enjoyed painting, genealogy, was an avid reader, composed two books, and was a master in motherhood.
Charla was preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Ernest; children, Eric and John (Trista); granddaughter, Madison; brother, John (Michelle) Block; nephews, Jeremy and Jesse; cousin, Deb Tomaszewski; lifelong friend, Sandy Schiess; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Please consider memorial tributes to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or a .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019