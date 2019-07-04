Charlene Friedman



Charlene Friedman passed away on July 2, 2019 following a brief illness. She was a Toledo resident before moving to Fort Myers, FL. in 1999. Charlene graduated from Scott High School and received her degree in Elementary Education from the University of Toledo in 1953. She taught for ten years at Lagrange School. After marrying Seymour, the love of her life, and raising their two sons, Charlene worked with her husband at his business, Westgate Quickprint, where she headed the Wedding department. She was also Vice President of the Toledo Area Franchise Association and was active in other professional and civic organizations. Charlene was never seen in public without makeup and was a superlative accessoriser.



Charlene was a member of Temple Shomer Emunim. She is survived by sons Bert (Julie) Friedman and Craig (Shelly) Friedman, granddaughter, Taylor and grandson, Ryan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Idah and Bert Sakols, and her husband of 49 years, Seymour.



Graveside services will be held at Eagle Point Cemetery in Rossford, Sunday July 7 at noon. The family will receive friends at the home of Jan and Bob Weaver, Sylvania, OH thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Temple Shomer Emunim, 6453 Sylvania Ave Sylvania, OH 43560.



Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419) 535-5840.



www.wickfh.com





Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019