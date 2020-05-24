Charlene (Bennett) HillCharlene (Bennett) Hill, age 74, passed away on May 21, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo in-patient facility due to complications of Covid-19. She was a long-term resident at Addison Heights Health & Rehabilitation Center in Maumee, OH, due to numerous health issues.Charlene was born on June 29, 1945, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Ray and Hazel Bennett (Mock) and lived the majority of her life in West Toledo. Charlene was a popular waitress at the former E&S Truck Stop, Grants/Woolworth's Lunch Counters at Miracle Mile Shopping Center, Dawn Donuts, and Frisch's Big Boy on Alexis. She was active in Cub Scouts when her son was young. Her favorite pastimes were going out to eat (especially Bob Evans) with family, doing crafts and word search puzzles. Smoking was another favorite pastime that got her in trouble! She overcame so many hardships in her life and never gave up. Her feisty but loving spirit will be missed by all that knew her.Charlene was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus and greeted at Heaven's gate by her loving family: parents, Ray and Hazel Bennett; sisters, Darlene Underwood Shively, and Dolores Bennett; brothers, Richard "Rick" Bennett and Charles "Chuck" Bushey and special friend, Greg Johnson.She is survived by son, Keith Eugene Hill; brothers, Donald "Don" Bennett (Sharon), Chandler, AZ and James "Jim" Bennett (Diane), Perrysburg, OH; sisters, Carol Donovan, Winder, GA and Judy Powell, Ball Ground, GA. "Aunt" Char also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews, Kimberly Ziegelhofer (Mike), Kay Underwood Gray (Jeff), Karen Deering Spitulski (Marty), Traci Fougner (Randal), Mindy Duckworth (Jason), Leasa Bennett, Melissa Donovan (Dennis), Jim Bennett (Kathy), Jeff Bennett (Michelle), Todd Bennett (Connie), Brian Donovan (Christine) and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.A private grave side service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH arrangements made by Newcomer - Northwest Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Charlene's honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for Charlene's family, please visit