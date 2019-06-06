Home

Charlene Rae Blasingim


1949 - 2019
Charlene Rae Blasingim Obituary
Charlene Rae Blasingim

Charlene Rae Blasingim of 865 Strotz Drive, passed away on June 4, 2019 at 5:50 p.m. in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born August 17, 1949 to Jewel Vulk and Charles Avery in Boise Idaho. She was the middle child of three girls. Charlene lived most of her childhood in Morgan Hill California. Throughout her life she lived in California, Tennessee and then finally settled down in Toledo, Ohio. She met Jerry Blasingim Sr. and they were married on July 16, 1968. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2018. After his passing she moved out to Mayberry Village Senior Living Community into a little apartment that she was so proud of. She loved having her friends come and visit her there. She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting and hanging out with her friends.

Charlene is survived by her three sons, Jerry D. Blasingim Jr. of Maine, Shawn J. (Kristie) Blasingim of Toledo, and Michael W. (Melanie) Blasingim of Sylvania; sister, Valinda (Dennis) Wierzbicki; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Sr.; and sister, Jokay Chilcott. Per her request there will be no memorial service held. Her final wishes were to be cremated and once again joined with her husband.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and family that have called and sent condolences. Most of all they would like to thank Horace and Patti Ardis for their many decades of friendship and for everything they have done over the years, especially the last few years to help mom and dad when their health was failing. They will never know how much their help was appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared by shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
