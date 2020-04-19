Charlene Worland 1947 - 2020 Charlene "Char" Worland, 72, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Anne Hospital. Char was born December 14, 1947. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years Ronald J. Worland; children Ronald Worland, Micheal (Angela) Worland, and Teresa (Paul) Brooks, grandchildren Shelby Brooks, Caleb Worland, Ashley "Ash" Brooks, Joshua Worland, and Hadley Worland. She was preceded in death by her siblings James "Jim" Coutcher, Charles Coutcher Jr. "Cork", Charlotte Watts, Carol King, and Connie Coughorn. She was Mom to everyone she met and everyone will get a chance to celebrate her life with us at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com www.reebfuneralhome.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020.