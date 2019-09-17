Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
605 St Anthony Rd
Temperance, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
4605 St Anthony Rd
Temperance, OH
View Map
Charles A. "Chuck" Knaggs


1957 - 2019
Charles A. "Chuck" Knaggs Obituary
Charles "Chuck" A. Knaggs

Charles A. Knaggs, 62, of Jackson, Michigan, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in his home. A beloved husband, father, son and brother, he is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Kimberly; children, Kristy (Sr. M. Glorea), Daniel Knaggs, Matthew (Amber) Knaggs, Melissa (Evan) Girard and Stephanie Knaggs; mother, Gloria Knaggs; siblings, Mary Bauman, John and Jim Knaggs; grandchildren, Lucy, Tucker, Lola and Clement. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Knaggs. Chuck was passionate about his Catholic faith. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2109, at 12:00 noon, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St Anthony Rd, Temperance, MI 48182, where he will lie in state after 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Olivetan Benedictine Sisters, 1699 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72405.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
