Charles "Chuck" A. Knaggs
Charles A. Knaggs, 62, of Jackson, Michigan, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in his home. A beloved husband, father, son and brother, he is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Kimberly; children, Kristy (Sr. M. Glorea), Daniel Knaggs, Matthew (Amber) Knaggs, Melissa (Evan) Girard and Stephanie Knaggs; mother, Gloria Knaggs; siblings, Mary Bauman, John and Jim Knaggs; grandchildren, Lucy, Tucker, Lola and Clement. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Knaggs. Chuck was passionate about his Catholic faith. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2109, at 12:00 noon, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St Anthony Rd, Temperance, MI 48182, where he will lie in state after 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Olivetan Benedictine Sisters, 1699 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72405.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019