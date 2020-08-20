1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Meyer Sr.
1932 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" A. Meyer, Sr.

July 31, 1932 - August 19, 2020

Charles "Chuck" A. Meyer, 88, of Temperance, MI, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Flower Hospital. Born July 31, 1932, in Aurora, SD, he was the son of Albert H. and Edna J. (Adams) Meyer. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he married Lois M. Mangold on April 16, 1955. He was employed as a truck driver for 1st Express (Dean Delivery) for 41 years, retiring in 1988.

Chuck was a member of the American Legion and life-long member of the V.F.W. He and his wife were avid bowlers for 25 years on a senior league at Forest View Lanes. Chuck enjoyed camping, fishing, euchre, motorcycles, go-carts, snowmobiling, wood working and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois; children, Charles (JoAnn Malohn) Meyer, Connie (Steve) Lydon and Greg (Jennifer) Meyer; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson. Chuck was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra McCormick; grandson, Dustin Krompak; brother, Earl Trail; and sister, Edna Ruth Gower.

Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
