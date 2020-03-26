|
|
Charles Anthony Holloway
Dr. Charles A. Holloway passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 83. He leaves his loving wife, Carol (Haynes) Holloway; his four children, Julie (Isabelle), C. Steven, Mark (Mary), and Mary (Paulino); as well as two grandchildren, Ashley and Jessica Holloway. He is survived by sister, Ruth Stafford; and brother, Robert Holloway. The son of Mildred and H. Seymour Holloway, Charles was born June 18, 1936 in Monclova, Ohio and attended Anthony Wayne High School. He met his wife, Carol, while in High School and they were married on Flag Day, June 14, 1958. He was Anthony Wayne High School 1954 senior class president and played for the Generals football and baseball teams.
After graduation, he attended Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo in preparation for dental school. He was accepted to The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and excelled in dental school, while his wife Carol worked nights as a nurse at White Cross hospital in Columbus. After graduation in 1961, he returned to northwest Ohio and practiced with Dr. Robert Bowman in Swanton, Ohio. After 2 years in partnership, he opened his own dental practice in Whitehouse, the first in the Anthony Wayne area. It was his dream to serve the community were he grew up and he practiced in Whitehouse, Ohio for 42 years. He was active in the Toledo Dental Society and American Cerebral Palsy Association.
An avid Buckeye fan, he closely followed Ohio State football and basketball each season. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman, sharing his love of outdoor activities with his life-long high school friends, Joe Montion and Walter Studer.
Dr. Holloway spent his retirement doing these favorite activities until a stroke in 2011. He was cared for through his declining years by his devoted wife, Carol. Let us remember him for his contributions to our community and the friend he was to all he met.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association or The Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave a memory or condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020