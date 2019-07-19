The Blade Obituaries
|
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dale Riggs Funeral Home
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Dale Riggs Funeral Home
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Dale Riggs Funeral Home
Charles B. Steele Jr.


1926 - 2019
Charles B. Steele Jr. Obituary
Charles B. Steele Jr. DDS.

Charles Bradford Steele Jr. DDS., 93, formerly of Detroit, Michigan passed away peacefulIy Friday July 12, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, Ohio.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on April 5, 1926 to the union of Dr. Charles B. Steele Sr. & Lorelle Young Steele. Accepting Christ at an early age baptized at First Baptist Church of Nashville. Charles graduated from Fisk University in 1945 then Meharry Medical College with a Doctor of Dentistry Degree (DDS).

Captain Steele served in the United States Air Force in WWII being Honorably Discharged. He moved to Detroit in the 1950s and established his Dental Practice. Dr. Steele's Office at 10440 W. Seven Mile was a Detroit landmark for over 40 years.

Dr. C.B. Steele Jr. married Carol June Vartice in Clarence and Shirley Walker's home Toledo, Ohio his brother and sister-in-law December 1964.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Detroit Guardsmen, and Nomad Golf Club were just a few of Dr. Steele's cultural social memberships. After retirement & traveling years, then moving to Toledo Assisted Living May 2013.

Dr. Steele is survived by the love of his life, wife Carol, his sister Mrs. Anita Jones, niece Linda Gregory both of Houston, Texas, nephew Clay Jones III of Chicago, IL., goddaughter Carol Lawson & cousin Yvonne Stewart both of Nashville, TN, nephew Eric J. Walker Toledo, best friend Mrs. Carrie M. Maben of Detroit, MI.

Special Thanks to caregivers Ruthel Flunder, Rory D. Scott, Dr. Josh, Kelly Hicks, Ebeid Hospice Nursing Staff and West Park Place Staff.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 2-4:00 p.m. at Dale Riggs Funeral Home Chapel with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Services 4:00 p.m. followed by Memorial Services 4:30p.m. Rev. Brandon R. Tucker, Pastor Transformation Church, Officiant. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Nashville, TN.

Published in The Blade on July 19, 2019
