|
|
Charles Boromeo Feeny, Jr.
Charles Boromeo Feeny, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020. His family is comforted in the fact that he is reunited with his two great loves, Jesus and his sweet Yvonne.
Charles was born in Wheeling, WV, on October 21, 1931. He lived there with his family until he was 14, when the family moved to Monrovia, CA. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950, and proudly served in the Korean War. He graduated from the Ohio State Barber College in 1957.
He was married to Yvonne for 45 years, prior to her passing in 2005. They had five children, Mary (Tobin) Lewis, Kathleen Feeny, Charles (Sherra) Feeny, Joseph (Julie) Feeny and Peter (Cathi) Feeny. They had 14 grandchildren, Hannah (Todd) Erskine, Emily (James) McAninly, Tobin Benjamin Lewis, Aubrey (Nick) Landi, Alex Hartle, Max Feeny and Hugh Feeny, Laura (Brandon) Wray, Jordan Bontrager, Joey (Ashley) Feeny and Ian Feeny, Graham Feeny, Britain Feeny and Reagan Feeny. They were also blessed with 5 great grandchildren.
Eager to make people laugh and smile, he was always ready with a story or a joke or a kind word. A true patriot and man of Christ, he lived his convictions and encouraged everyone around him to live theirs too. He was an avid golfer and true lover of the Ohio State Buckeyes. And he loved his large, joyfully chaotic family, who will miss him deeply.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020