Charles "Charlie" "Chucky" Fink
1975 - 2020
Charles "Chucky" "Charlie" Fink

01/16/1975 - 07/01/2020

Charles "Chucky" "Charlie" Fink, age 45, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 16, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio, to Thomas and Kathleen (Johnson) Fink. Charles was an avid Notre Dame fan, Detroit Red Wings fan and enjoyed cooking, camping, playing Euchre and racing.

Charles is survived by his wife, Kelli; fur babies, Leo and Khalessi; mother, Kathleen Fink; brothers, Gary (Pam), Brian (Jamie), Christopher, Wilfred (Jessica); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad, and sister, Barbara.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7 pm. The family has asked that while masks are optional that guests please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Memorial contributions may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUL
9
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
