Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
More Obituaries for Charles McGhee
Charles D. McGhee


Charles D. McGhee Obituary
Charles D. McGhee

Charles D. McGhee, 84, of Toledo, OH, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Franciscan Care Center. Charles was born February 27, 1935, in Vinton OH, to Perry and Bessie McGhee.

He worked for Toledo Edison for 37 years and was a long time member of the NRA and Monroe County Rod & Gun Club. His hobbies were hunting and woodworking.

Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith; sons, Charles Jr. and Michael (Deborah) and daughters, Vicki and Laura; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lee Franklin McGhee. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Justin Joyner and Joshua McGhee.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Visitation will also take place Saturday, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Charles wished to be cremated and will be following the funeral service and will be buried at the McGhee Family Cemetery in Vinton, OH, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 480 West Dussel Drive, Maumee, OH 43537.

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019
