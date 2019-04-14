Services Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc. 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo , OH 43615 (419) 531-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Charles Dersher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Dersher

Airline, Justice Department, Instructor Pilot, Businessman, USAF, U.S. Patents 3,999,763 and 4,402,509



Charles "Chuck" Dersher died in Toledo, OH on April 5, 2019. Chuck studied at 5 universities never matriculating because he didn't take required courses, but only those he was interested in. With his extensive studies and hands on experience in aeronautics, commercial building construction, business admiration in various fields, and Thermonuclear Weapons in the Air Force, he was invoiced in many adventures.



Chuck invented and patented the world famous "Original Bingo Computer" based upon the mathematical probability of random and cyclic events and the Craps Computer. Both were sold worldwide. He was a Bingo Operator in the mid-seventies and became fascinated with players fighting over the picking of bingo cards. After long hours of research at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, he invented a handheld device that showed which cards had a higher mathematical probability of winning various Bingo games. After many gambling trips to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, he studied the ignorant ways players bet and lost money on the dice tables. Once again, using mathematical probability reasoning, and the laws of random cyclic events, he invented the Craps Computer. It was a handheld device legal in all casinos that showed players the correct way to place bets, and when to increase or decrease those bets which took advantage of positive runs of random cyclic events.



While going to UT, he worked as a TV Director and Instructor at WGTE-TV Channel 30, located in University Hall, the stations first home. He was the only non-tenured and non-degreed instructor at the a time on UT's staff. He was also a producer and host of a daily educational TV news program in the afternoon broadcast to all public and parochial schools. He also produced and hosted a program critiquing Shakespearean plays. He never cashed his first and only retirement check so he would have something to prove he was really an Instructor at UT those many years ago. His TV experience started at Columbia University in 1959.



He helped produce and co-directed the first Channel 30 buy-in. It took place in the basement of the old Administration Building on Manhattan Blvd. The opening scene was the Scott High School Band marching through the studio. He encouraged some of the wealthy and elite in Toledo to join the station as supporters. That led Channel 30 buy-in becoming a society even in later years. Chuck also worked at WTOL-TV between 1960 and 1965 as a Floor Manager and Associate Director.



While going to UT he appeared in many theatrical productions including the King and I, Caesar and Cleopatra, Rich II, Our Town, and others. He also appeared in various productions at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre once being triple cast in No Time for Sergeants.



After tiring of the television scene, he started Toledo Wall Builders which specialized in drywall installation on metal studs, a new concept in the area. He worked on high rise buildings in Toledo, Detroit, and Ann Arbor. He sold his half of the business to his partner after a while and moved on to his next great adventure.



He was also a retired commercial airplane pilot having taught flying at Metcalf Field before going with Universal Airlines in the late 1960's. That flying job didn't last long because he couldn't stand just flying on autopilot between points A, B, and C every other day. He also owned and operated his own airplane charter service in the Southwest and taught Instrument flying at Opa Locka Airport in Florida to foreign students otherwise known as ESL students, English as a second language.



Having been a licensed Insurance Agent for many years in between adventures, he became a District Manager for ITT Life Insurance Company in Thorpe, WI and taught many salesmen the art of selling million dollar insurance contracts. He was also a General Agent for other insurance companies in Ohio, Michigan, and Texas. After many years he turned his license into the State because he didn't like going to continuing education classes.



As a hobby Chuck used to take senior citizens who lived in nursing homes and didn't have visitors, on outings in a customized, 2 person electric vehicle equipped with oxygen, communications, and wheelchair carrier to local parks, state fairs, and the famous Ann Arbor Art Fairs. He started his volunteering ventures after having read technical papers to blind graduate students, and Ph.D. candidates at The Lighthouse in New York City, a national organization assisting the blind while he attended Columbia University, and the Actors' Workshop after being discharged from the Air Force in 1958.



He built the Checkmate Club on Sylvania Avenue, a 225 seat show bar later known as Mr. Entertainer, which had the only clear lighted dance floor east of the Mississippi. The lights underneath the clear plastic dance floor kept flashing in time with the show bands that appeared. He dropped 100,000 miniature fluorescent business cards from his airplane at an altitude of 2,000 feet over the West End announcing the grand opening of his night club. He knew the stunt was illegal, but not dangerous and never got a ticket from the FAA, but the place was SRO opening night.



Chuck was a frequent contributor to The Blade's Reader' Forum. His over 70 letters usually lambasted some politician for doing something stupid, not doing anything, or wasting taxpayer's money.



He is survived by his significant other, Marianne Keller, who made his life enjoyable these last 16 years and two sisters, Gloria Shulak of Scottsdale, AZ, and Joanne Domonkos of Sarasota, FL.



Chuck used to say he had a nice ride, met some nice people, and wouldn't have done anything different. He used to say follow your dreams. Chase them. Don't get stuck in a narrow, boring rut. Chuck's last words of wisdom, as only he could say, "So long all, I'm off to my next great adventure, I'll be seeing you sooner than later."



Services are private. Arrangements by Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home on Reynolds Rd. Donations may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Oh c/o Dr. John C. Byrd.



