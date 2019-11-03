|
|
Charles "Charlie" E. Berry, Jr.
Charles "Charlie" E. Berry Jr., 75, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the loving arms of his wife.
Charlie was born October 23, 1944 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Charles and Betty (Young) Berry. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Albany. On May 14, 1966, he married the love of his life, Arlayne J. Armstrong in Toledo, Ohio. Together, they raised five loving daughters.
Charlie retired from Conrail where he worked as railroad conductor for over 20 years. He was proud to have served as American Legion Commander of Post 210, in Middlebury, IN.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Berry Sr; mother, Betty Jane Berry; daughter, Angela (Berry) Ball and brother-in-law, Frank Lowrie. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Arlayne J. Berry; daughters, Lauretta (Darren) Grumm, Patricia (Charles) Hostetler, Jennifer (John) Meyer, Cathleen (Steve) Colpetzer; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat (Joyce) Berry, Tom (Jan) Berry, Peggy Lowrie and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
There will be a Military Graveside service at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St. Sylvania on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at IBEW Union Hall, 807 Lime City Rd., Rossford (around 2:00 p.m.) In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fisher House for veterans, as was his wish. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019