Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Regina Coeli
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Regina Coeli
Charles "Red" E. Cameron, 86, died on January 18, 2020. Born in Sister Bay, WI. to Charles and Sceone (Anderson) Cameron. They moved to Toledo and he was a 1951 Graduate of Scott High School. In 1952 he married Elsie M. (Hudson) Cameron and they enjoyed 57 years. Served in the Army, as a veteran was a member of the American Legion Post 587. Red was employed by Jeep as a Millwright, active in the union as chief Steward, and retired after 40 years. He is survived by his children, Don (Jan), Keith, Greg, Dave (JoAnn), Chris (Tricia), Cindy (Dale) Brobst, Stephie (Brad) Butts; daughter-in-law, Judy; 22 grandkids; 13 great grandkids; 2 brothers-in-law; 3 sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and more. Preceding him in death, his parents; wife, Elsie; sons, Eddie, Kevin; grandsons, Ryan Shessler, Colby Butts; siblings, Robert, Sceone Grasse. As did his father, Charlie donated his body to medical science for research. A memorial service will be held at Regina Coeli Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. After the service, please join us at Conn Weisenberger, 2020 W. Alexis, Toledo, OH 43613 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate his life.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
