Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Toledo Memorial Park Veterans Tower
6382 Monroe St
Sylvania, OH
Charles E. "Chuck" Ferguson Jr.


1954 - 2019
Charles E. "Chuck" Ferguson Jr. Obituary
Charles "Chuck" E. Ferguson Jr.

Charles E. Ferguson Jr. "Chuck", 64, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 26, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. Chuck was born on September 28, 1954 to Charles Ferguson Sr. and Marian Darr.

As a lifelong resident of Toledo, Chuck attended Oakdale Elementary and graduated from Waite High School in 1973. After high school, Chuck enlisted in the Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. Upon return, Chuck married the love of his life, Lynn Villhauer and settled in Point Place to raise their family.

In his younger years, Chuck enjoyed photography and was an active member with the Toledo Mobile Radio Association. He enjoyed participating in SkyWarn and helping out at various local races. Chuck also loved 'tinkering'- often building his own computer or playing with the newest gadgets. One of his greatest enjoyments was camping. He and Lynn were volunteers for over 20 years with The Friends of Maumee Bay organization in Oregon, Ohio.

Chuck is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Ferguson.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Lynn; children, Corey (Michelle) Ferguson and Kelly (Harry) Proestos; 4 grandchildren; parents, Marian (Robert) Darr and Charlie (Pat) Ferguson; brothers, Paul (Pam) Ferguson, Doug (Dolly) Ferguson; sister-in-law, Shaun Ferguson; and many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sat., August 17, 2019 at Toledo Memorial Park Veterans Tower, 6382 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560, at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
