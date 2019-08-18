|
Charles E. "Charlie" Lewis
Charles E. "Charlie" Lewis, age 58, of Toledo, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1960 to James and June (Barkoot) Lewis in Toledo. Charlie was a 1978 graduate of Whitmer High School and currently worked for Midwest II as a supervisor and CDL driver for nearly 40 years. He loved spending time with his family, took pride in tending to his perfect lawn, boating, golfing, jet skiing and snowmobiling. Charlie was also a member of the Riverview Yacht Club since 2002 and had met many friends there. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Josh (Amanda) Lewis and Ashley Lewis; grandchildren, Jordan, Elijha, Ava, Alayah and one grandson expected in November; sister, Barb Dible; girlfriend, Johnell; nieces and nephews, Christin, Tyler and Paige; and a host of dear friends - too many to list! He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Celebration of Life starting at 6:00 p.m.
The family would like to specially thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care they provided to Charlie in his last days.
