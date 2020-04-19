Charles E. Rhegness Charles "Chuck" Rhegness, 78, was called to be with his Heavenly Father on April 16, 2020. Chuck was born April 3, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Evelyn and Charles Rhegness. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifetime member of Memorial Lutheran Church. It was at church where Chuck first met the love of his life, Joyce Rhegness, who passed away in December of 2018. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School in 1960, he went to work for GM Powertrain. Chuck quickly discovered that his true passion was to be in business for himself and purchased a neighborhood farmer's market named Leo's Market in the Trilby area of West Toledo. Chuck loved owning a local business where he knew all of his customers and was proud to serve the neighborhood. He felt truly blessed to have customers who he considered friends. Later in life, he found his passion for traveling out west and had a special place in his heart for Las Vegas. Family was always first to Chuck, especially his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lori Carr; David (Karen) Rhegness; and Jim (Leslie Rhegness); his five grandchildren; sister, Diane Stowers; and many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions there will be no visitation and a graveside service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Memorial Lutheran Church. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.