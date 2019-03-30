Charles E. Shaner



Charles E. Shaner, age 67, of Petersburg, MI, passed away at Cape Coral Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019, following complications from an unanticipated medical emergency. Born in Toledo, OH, on June 11, 1951, Charles was one of six children; all of whom were put up for adoption in childhood, and miraculously, reunited later in life to remain closely knit to this day.



Class president, Charles Shaner graduated from Summerfield High School in 1969. He was a captain and star player on coach Cliff Smith's fighting Bulldog basketball team and held the school's single game rebounding record for many years. A recipient of the Presidential Scholarship, he earned a free ride to Monroe County Community College. On March 26, 1971, Charles was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Debra Krout, of Petersburg, MI. He went on to obtain a position as a quality inspector of transmission parts at General Motors Powertrain manufacturing facility in Toledo, OH.



A dedicated, hardworking man, Charles valued an honest day's work. In addition to his full-time employment, he took on various odd jobs, transporting telephone parts and hauling gravel in his 'big red dump truck', to help secure a future for his budding new family. Upon retirement, Charles and Debra purchased a home in Cape Coral, spending most of their winters basking in the Florida sunshine.



A loyal U of M football fan, he and Deb have occupied seats 6 and 7, row 82, section 19, in the 'Big House', for nearly 45 years. A member of the United States Trotting Association, he earned both his driving and training licenses for harness horse racing. He travelled many laps in a horse drawn sulky around the historic oval once known as Toledo's Raceway Park. An avid golfer and member at local Deme Acres, the groundskeeper will now be forced to find alternative solutions to control the worm and gopher population, which Charles begrudgingly curbed during most rounds of play. An active participant in his grandchildren's lives, he relished every chance to watch them perform in school athletic events and activities. Oftentimes, he was the biggest cheerleader in the bleachers. A devoted family man, friend and neighbor, he always made time to help others. Socially, he easily attracted complete strangers and left them feeling like a valued friend. Full of laughter and kindness, quick to smile and never one to judge, he unknowingly embodied the spirit of what it means to live this human existence at the highest level.



Charles is survived by his wife, Debra; sons: Kevin and Scott; brothers, Franklin Rosebrock, Scott Kincade, Fred (Janet) Bostater, and Ken (Kathy) Lehman; and a half-brother, Les (Michelle) Shaner. He was preceded in death by his mother (Marie Shaner), father (Donald Shaner), sister (Susan Christman), and daughter (Christie Shaner).



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-8PM at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. A memorial service in celebration of Charles's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019.beginning at 11AM at Capaul Funeral Home,Ida, MI, followed by burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019