Charles E. Smith 12/11/1951 - 4/11/2020 Charles Edward Smith was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 11, 1951 to the late Tommy Smith, Sr. and Roberta Smith. He departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home. He was preceded in death by sisters, Juanita and Annie and brothers, James and Tommy. He lived in Toledo and Maumee his entire life. He worked as a janitor and a factory worker at several places including Stewart Peterson, Goodwill and Johnson Customer Cleaning Service. Charles was generous and kind and was always wanting to brighten your day. He was a wonderful husband, a father, grandfather and great grandfather as well as a brother and uncle. He enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and working on the house. He especially enjoyed his small scale cars. He would change their wheels, paint the rims and put them on display. He leaves behind, his loving wife, Angela; sisters, Catherine (Raymond) & Brenda; brothers, Freddie & David (Tangela); daughters, Shalon, Mia & Charquita; sons Aaron (Roshona) & Charles Jr. (Salina); 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Garden Park Christian Church, 8605 Salisbury Road, Monclova, OH 43542. To leave a special message for the Smith Family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.