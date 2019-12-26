Home

Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
View Map
Charles E. VanLandingham

Charles E. VanLandingham Obituary
Charles E. VanLandingham

Charles E. VanLandingham, age 82 of Taylor, MI passed away on December 21, 2019. He was the loving father of Mark VanLandingham, Ray VanLandingham, Laura (Thomas) Thomson and Christy Benson. Dearest grandfather of Alura, Kailyn, Julian and Leah. Loving great-grandfather of Mariah, Alexis, Caden and Karmen. Dear brother of Toni (late Larry) Clark. He was preceded in death by his son Erik VanLandingham and parents Earl and Peggy. Charles will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road, Taylor, MI (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Saturday 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories or leave condolences on Charles' guestbook.

www.voranfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 26, 2019
