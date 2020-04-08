|
|
Charles E. Wood
Charles E. Wood, age 92, passed away on Sunday, April 05, 2020 at 12:27 p.m. at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
He was born on May 8, 1927 in Ada, Ohio to the late Albert L. and Nancy Elva (Moore) Wood. On July 1, 1950 Charles married Barbara J. Brown and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2018.
Charles retired from First Federal Savings & Loan Association, Wauseon, where he worked as a branch manager and a vice president. He previously taught at Bryan High School and in Agribusiness. He was a member of the Ada First United Methodist Church and former member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon and the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Ada High School and a 1949 graduate of Ohio State University. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during WWII. He served on many boards in the Wauseon community including Northwest Technical College and Four County Vocational School. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #349, American Legion Post #265, and VFW Post #7424, all of Wauseon. He was also a member of the Shawnee Council, Boy Scouts of America. Charles enjoyed his years of working in banking. He was affectionately known as the Music Man at Maple Crest, Bluffton. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, reading many newspapers, singing in choirs, and especially his time with his wife and family.
He is survived by a son, Steven (Susan) Wood of Findlay; three daughters: Nancy Allison of Findlay, Patricia (Bruce) Dunzweiler of Sylvania and Sue (Robert) Davie of Marcellus, NY; ten grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by four brothers: Harold Wood, Floyd Wood, Robert Wood and infant brother, Russell Wood; and three sisters: Margaret Gray, Wilma Greenawalt and Dorothea Switzer.
Private family services will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A celebration of life for Charles Wood will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada First United Methodist Church and/or Maple Crest Senior Living Center, Bluffton and/or the .
Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com
Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020