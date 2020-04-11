|
(News story) Charles E. Wood, who helped Fulton County residents with their loan needs as manager of the First Federal branch in Wauseon and volunteered for community causes, died Sunday in Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 92.
He had coronavirus, but other health problems as well, his daughter Nancy Allison said. He'd had a stent implanted after a March 13 heart attack and was recovering.
"It's sad that that's what took him, but he lived to nearly 93," his daughter said. "We're pleased he had such a long and full life."
Mr. Wood retired in the early 1990s from First Federal Savings and Loan Association, where he'd been a vice president for more than 20 years and Wauseon branch manager for nearly 30 years. Towns across northwest Ohio were growing for much of that era, his daughter said.
"He was a great listener," his daughter said. "Especially working with young people buying their first homes and making it so they didn't get themselves too far in debt, cautiously giving them good advice, it really fit his personality well.
"He was a very dignified person," his daughter said. "I always felt that he had your best interests at heart, even if you heard the word, 'No.'"
First Federal recruited him from the Wauseon office of the Defiance Production Credit Corp., which served the farming community.
"He developed a good eye for what was a good loan and not a good loan," his daughter said.
Mr. Wood served on the boards of Four County Vocational School and Northwest Technical College, both near Archbold, Ohio,
"He just had that spirit of wanting to contribute to the community," his daughter said. "He was active in politics and in Boy Scouts."
He became a volunteer for Boy Scouts when his son, Steven, joined. In the 1970s, Mr. Wood led a sustaining membership drive for the Scouts' Shawnee Council. He received a Silver Beaver Award in recognition of his service.
He and his wife volunteered for committees and campaigns of Republican candidates at all levels, including those of longtime U.S. Rep. Delbert Latta (R., Bowling Green) and attended the congressman's annual Fifth District dinner at Four County.
And when Republican presidential candidates passed through, "we were there with our campaign buttons," his daughter said.
He was born May 8, 1927, to Nancy and Albert Wood, the youngest of a large farm family near Ada, Ohio. He was a 1945 graduate of Ada High School and played trumpet in a jazz band.
After high school, he served in the Navy, stationed on Guam at the end of World War II. His unit was set to invade Japan when President Harry Truman ordered that atomic bombs be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Years later, the lifelong Republican paid tribute to the Democratic president by visiting the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum at Independence, Mo. He explained, "That man saved my life," his daughter recalled him saying.
He graduated in 1949 from Ohio State University with an agriculture major and a math minor. He was a student teacher in Kenton, Ohio, where he met his wife, Barbara, who was the principal's secretary, and taught agriculture for three years at Bryan High School.
He was a former sales and branch manager of Neuhauser Hatcheries in Bryan and Pemberville.
Mr. Wood was a member of Wauseon Lodge, F&AM, and American Legion Post 265 and VFW Post 7424 of Wauseon.
He sang bass in the choir at Christ United Methodist Church, Wauseon, and in the choir of every other church to which he belonged. He exposed his children to jazz, classical, and patriotic music. They were awakened every July 4 to a recording of "Stars and Stripes Forever." At Maple Crest Senior Living in Bluffton, where he lived in recent years, he used his CD collection to create themed music programs for residents.
He was open to change, and he and his wife were early adopters of tablet technology. They read at least 10 newspapers daily, including The Blade, on their iPad, their daughter said.
He and the former Barbara J. Brown married July 1, 1950. She died Oct. 30, 2018.
Surviving are his son, Steven Wood; daughters Nancy Allison, Patricia Dunzweiler, and Sue Davie; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.
The family suggests tributes to the Ada First United Methodist Church, Maple Crest Senior Living Center, Bluffton, or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2020