Charles E. Wyatt
Charles E. Wyatt, 73 of Toledo passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was a hard worker for 42 years at General Motors "Powertrain" retiring in 2012 due to illness.
He enjoyed working in his yard and buying new cars. He will always be loved and remembered by all that knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sylvia Wyatt; daughters, Phyllis (Paul) Stuart of Toledo, OH, Chandra Wyatt of Louisville, KY; son, Christopher Wyatt of Toledo, OH; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, Wake/Visitation 12pm, Funeral 1pm at The Ark of Toledo Church, 2500 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019