Charles Edward Davies, Jr.
Charles Edward Davies, Jr. passed away early Christmas morning at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, PA. He had been ill with dementia and Alzheimer's for some time.
He was born on February 16, 1934, in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, where he spent the early part of his life. Charles earned his B.A. degree in administration from Gettysburg College where he attended on a music scholarship and earned a Master in Divinity at Drew University, a Master in Education at Temple University and a Doctor of Education from Nova University.
He was an ordained Methodist Minister and served in the clergy from 1956-69. He became a Public Education Administrator from 1969-1977 and then was an Executive in the Healthcare System Corporation from 1977-1990.
He began teaching at Hillsdale College, in Hillsdale, MI in January of 1990, where he was a Stranahan Professor of Family Business, teaching Management and Marketing. He retired 21 years later in 2011 and was granted Professor Emeritus status. At Hillsdale College, he had the opportunity to be creative in developing new courses and started several internship programs. Dr. Davies loved working with students and they appreciated his encouragement and the direction he gave them in their careers. Several asked him to officiate at their weddings and he felt this was a wonderful privilege.
In July 2010, he married Susan Brandon, retired piano professor from Illinois Wesleyan University. They met in Perrysburg First United Methodist Chancel Choir and after hearing her play, Charles asked if she would play for his tenor solo in church. She agreed and they became friends and the rest is history. They performed together numerous times in church as well as guest performances in surrounding churches. They loved singing in the church choir and spending time together in Myrtle Beach.
Charles is survived by his wife, Susan Brandon; four children in Pennsylvania from a previous marriage, Susan Lloyd, Ellen Miller (Brian), Laura Worker (Keith) and Charles Davies III (Denise). He is also survived by a brother, John Davies (Leanne); seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew all who live in Pennsylvania. One brother, Robert proceeded him in death.
There will be no public service but a memorial service will be held to celebrate his life in April at Perrysburg First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Chancel Choir Music Fund at Perrysburg First United Methodist Church or to Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020