Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
416 Belmont Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
416 Belmont Avenue
Charles Edward Ham Obituary
Charles Edward Ham

Elder Charles Edward Ham, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He worked for the State of Ohio Department of Transportation for thirty-three years and was former pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church.

Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 wake service 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, 416 Belmont Avenue, Pastor Robert Lyons officiant. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
