Charles Edward Keesee
Charles Edward Keesee, 86, of Lambertville, Michigan, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home under the care of Promedica Hospice, after an extended illness.
Charles was born June 5, 1933, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Arthur and Cora (Stollings) Keesee. He joined the United States Marine Corps as a young man and was stationed in Japan. He moved to Toledo in 1955 to work for Columbia Gas, where he was employed for over thirty years. He married Ruth (Fitch) Keesee on April 16, 1955, and together they raised their two boys in West Toledo. She preceded him in death on October 5, 1999. He married Mary Fitch Tyler on April 1, 2011 and she also preceded him in death on April 10, 2017.
Charles is survived by two sons, Randy (Lisa) Keesee of Dundee, Michigan and Rick (Patty) Keesee of Ida, Michigan; grandchildren, Charlie (Jamie) Keesee of Royal Oak, Michigan, Nick (Leslie) Keesee of Novi, Michigan, and Kristin Keesee of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Clayton Keesee of Saint Cloud, Florida; brother, Willard Keesee of Patriot, Ohio; sister, Alice (Don) Kuhn of Gallipolis, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Luther Keesee and Willis Keesee; and sister, Loretta (Charlie) Ferrell.
Charles was an honest, hardworking man, who had a brilliant mechanical mind and could fix anything. He was happiest when he was "puttering" around the house and barn or cutting his grass with his lawn tractor. He was devoted to his kids and grandkids, who were devoted to their Grandpa and Papa as well. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside services will be arranged by Foth-Dorfmeyer Funeral Home and will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with brother-in-law Gene Harmon officiating and internment at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.